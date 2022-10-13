Türkiye works to establish peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Fahrettin Altun

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Türkiye is working to establish a just peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, head of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun said, Trend reports.

He also noted that under the leadership of the President of Türkiye, efforts have been made from the first day to eliminate the humanitarian crisis due to the situation in Ukraine.

"The result of these sincere efforts was the opening of a corridor under the auspices of Türkiye for the supply of grain, which has become a global problem, and the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine," Altun said.