Putin, Erdogan discuss gas hub project, grain deal, situation in Syria

Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed a record growth of trade turnover and energy projects of the two countries, the grain deal and the Syrian settlement, the press service of the Kremlin said in a statement on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The issues of the expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed in detail. In particular, a record growth of trade turnover was noted. The particular meaning of joint energy projects, mainly in the gas sector, was emphasized. Considering the results of the recent talks of Gazprom Chairman Aleksey Miller in Istanbul, the exchange of views on the initiative of the creation of a regional gas hub on Türkiye territory continued," the statement said.

The leaders also discussed the way of implementation of the Istanbul agreements dated July 22 on supply of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and export of Russian agriculture products and fertilizers. "The deal is comprehensive, which requires removal of obstacles for respective supplies from Russia for meeting the demands of the countries most in need. Vladimir Putin set forth the essential estimations of the situation around Ukraine," the press service noted.

Putin and Erdogan also mentioned the issue of the Syrian settlement in the context of observance of the provisions of the Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding signed in 2019. "The defense and foreign political agencies of the two countries will support close ties in this respect," the Kremlin noted.