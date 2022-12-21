Swedish Foreign Minister due in Ankara

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will pay a visit to Türkiye and meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports citing Daily News.

A written statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said “Türkiye-Sweden bilateral relations will be discussed in the meetings to be held between our minister and the guest minister.”

Within the framework of the EU Presidency which Sweden will take over in January 2023, it is envisaged to exchange views on Türkiye-EU relations, Sweden’s NATO membership process and other regional and international issues, the ministry stated.

The Swedish minister will also visit the parliament.

Following the decision of a Swedish court to reject Türkiye’s request for the extradition of FETO member Bulent Kenesh, it is expected that Cavusoglu and Billstrom will also discuss this decision.

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland recently held meetings both at the political and technical level for the coordination of their admission into NATO. “Everyone must abide by the commitments outlined in the trilateral protocol,” Cavusoglu said.

Both countries have taken steps, and especially the new government in Stockholm has shown a positive approach so far, the minister said, “They even extradited one person although this person was not on our demand list. But if they think this will be enough, this is not a realistic assessment.”