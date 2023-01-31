Armenia can also participate in our future projects - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Armenia can also participate in our future projects, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

"The trilateral and quadrilateral formats between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Iran will make a significant contribution to the region. Since the North Corridor is not an alternative anymore, we have tried to expand the possibilities of the Trans-Caspian Corridor. In the future, Armenia can also join the projects we are implementing. The Middle Corridor will become even more important in the future," he said.

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin stated that Türkiye sees progress in the normalization of relations with Armenia. According to him, the Armenian diaspora should support the relevant process.

In addition, Turkish FM also noted that Türkiye is conducting the normalization process with Armenia for peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus. He said that Türkiye will continue, in coordination with Azerbaijan, attempts to make Armenia a stakeholder of peace.