7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Türkiye

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to its data, the quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with the population of about 1.06 mln. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the earthquake was felt in the country’s various regions, including Ankara and Antalya. Additionally, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported that the quake was felt in some regions of Iraq and Lebanon.

Governor of Türkiye’s Sanliurfa province Salih Ayhan reported buildings destroyed by the earthquake in the region.