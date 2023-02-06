Norwegian ambassador to Türkiye expresses his condolences

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Norwegian Ambassador to Türkiye and Azerbaijan Erling Skjønsberg has expressed his condolences to Türkiye and the Turkish people, Trend reports via the tweet of the ambassador.

"My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the tragic earthquake in Southeast Türkiye. Solidarity with Türkiye," the tweet reads.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

The number of people who died in the earthquake in Türkiye has exceeded 76. The number of injured is 440.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.