Greek FM arrives in Turkish Adana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in the Turkish city of Adana, severely damaged following the deadly earthquakes with epicenters in Kahramanmaras, Trend reports with reference to Anadolu.

A private plane with the Greek FM on board landed at Sakirpasa Airport, where the guest was met by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The ministers held a meeting at the airport in a closed mode for the press

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The number of people who died as a result of the earthquake has reached 24,617, and 80,278 people were injured.