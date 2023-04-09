President of Uzbekistan to receive Turkish Togg electric car - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will soon receive Türkiye's first local electric car - Togg, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, speaking at a rally in Istanbul, Trend reports.

"Togg is already on the roads. We sent one Togg car to my brother, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. We are sending another one to my other brother, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev," he said.

Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car Togg has been presented to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 4.

President Ilham Aliyev was one of the first to order the Turkish-made Togg electric car at its presentation ceremony on October 29, 2022.

The first car was presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his spouse Emine Erdogan.