Armenian diaspora hinders integration of Armenian society into modern world - Turkish president's administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Armenia is not interested in taking steps to normalize relations with Türkiye, Trend reports via the Administration of the President of Türkiye.

Armenian authorities cannot act independently on the issue of the so-called "genocide" against the Armenians without the dictation of the Armenian Diaspora, the administration said.

"The big problem is that Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora are still basing their claims on unproven issues," the administration said.

According to the Administration, Türkiye is not ashamed of its history, since it has always supported justice.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Türkiye's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Türkiye and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Türkiye called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not responded to Türkiye's proposal.