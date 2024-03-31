Türkiye holds municipal elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Voting in municipal elections in Türkiye has began in the southeast of the republic. Polling stations here opened an hour earlier, at 07:00 local time, Trend reports.

Elections in the main part of the country will begin at 08:00 and will last until 17:00.

According to the decision of the Central Election Commission of Türkiye, changes were made to the voting schedule taking into account the specifics of the month of Ramadan. These changes will affect 32 of the 81 provinces.

The Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that election security is ensured by about 600 thousand law enforcement officers, as well as volunteers.