Turkish FM discusses current situation in region with Secretary Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone talk with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

The current situation in the region after Iran’s attack on Israel was discussed during the conversation.

Hakan Fidan expressed concern about the possibility of the crisis expanding and spreading in the region.

He noted that since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Türkiye has repeatedly stated that it carries the risk of escalating into a regional conflict, and said that this clash lies at the core of the problem.

Hakan Fidan stressed the need for an urgent declaration of a ceasefire and the continuous delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. He recalled that otherwise the conflict could escalate.