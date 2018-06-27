Explosion reported at hospital in Gatesville, Texas

27 June 2018 06:32 (UTC+04:00)

Police have confirmed that an explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, Texas, 30 miles of Waco and midway between Austin and Forth Worth, according to Sputnik.

Officials have confirmed that one construction worker died and 12 others were injured in the explosion.

The explosion seems to have originated in an expansion area of the hospital that was undergoing construction. There also appears to have been a partial building collapse at the site of the explosion.

Police have stated that they are responding to a "major emergency" at the hospital, AlboeNews reported Tuesday.

The hospital and nearby nursing facilities have been evacuated. Patients are being transferred to a nearby hospital in Hamilton, Texas. At least 12 people have been transported to area hospitals, Gatesville police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

"I was on Levita Road picking up my dogs when I heard this loud noise, and by the time I got up to Memorial Drive, there were all kinds of police and fire trucks headed that way," Gatesville attorney Tanya Place, who lives nearby, told CBS News. "There's a lot of smoke."

"I got hit in the head by a light fixture, but I'm okay," Tyler Ayers, who was near the site of the explosion, told KWTX-TV. "There was an electrical generator on the other side of the building and it just blew up and scattered stuff all over the place."

There are also reports of a power outage in the surrounding area.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Novak says discussed future US-Russia energy cooperation with Perry
Russia 04:52
US plans to arm B-52 with ‘mother of all bombs’
US 26 June 23:22
US pushing allies to cut Iran oil purchase to zero by November
Nuclear Program 26 June 22:14
Supreme Court poised to rule on Trump travel ban, other cases
US 25 June 17:40
Jogger crosses US-Canada border by mistake, is held for two weeks in detention centre
US 25 June 07:42
US 'indefinitely' suspends select military exercises with S. Korea
US 23 June 04:14
North Korea blowing up nuclear, missile test sites, Trump claims
US 22 June 03:47
At Least 8 Killed After US-Led Coalition Airstrikes in Deir Ez-Zor
US 22 June 01:42
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 21 June 10:10
Five injured after battery explodes at Tube station in north London
Europe 20 June 03:11
US quits 'biased' UN human rights council
US 20 June 02:55
China's state media warns of trade war with US
US 19 June 06:58
1 reportedly dead, 20 injured as two people open fire at New Jersey art festival
US 17 June 17:41
15 cilled, 45 civilians wounded in Nangarahar suicide attack
Other News 17 June 16:26
Defense Ministry of Turkey says US actions "dangerous and suspicious"
Turkey 14 June 16:47
President: Turkmenistan ready to strengthen friendly ties with US
Turkmenistan 14 June 11:23
US Federal Reserve System raised its base rate again
Economy news 13 June 23:32
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 13 June 19:16