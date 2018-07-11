All 11 people on board survive plane crash on Alaska mountain

11 July 2018 05:26 (UTC+04:00)

The US Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 11 people after their charter plane crashed on the Prince of Wales Island near Ketchikan, Alaska, ABC News reported.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said all on board were alive, but some had been injured in the crash. The survivors were transported by helicopter to a staging area on the eastern end of the island en route to Ketchikan, where they were evaluated before being taken to Ketchikan General Hospital.

The crash site is 2,000 feet above sea level in a mountainous area.

Coast Guard commander and Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Mike Kahle praised the pilot, who had kept the 10 passengers safe while landing the aircraft in the uneven terrain. The pilot called 911 when the float equipped de Havilland Canada DHC-3T Turbo Otter seaplane crashed, and Alaska State Troopers alerted the Coast Guard about the crash at 8.50 am local time.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Romanian fighter jet crashes during airshow, kills pilot
World 7 July 19:24
1 dead, 1 missing after light plane falls in south China
China 5 July 08:34
5 killed in plane crash in India's Mumbai
Other News 28 June 21:36
Trainer plane crashes in Turkey
Turkey 27 June 10:58
US F-15 fighter jet crashes into sea off Okinawa
World 11 June 03:50
Plane with 4 on board crashes off New York's coast
US 3 June 03:20
Latest
US to become global leading producer of crude oil: EIA
US 05:05
Britain to almost double troops in Afghanistan after US request
US 04:30
US buying more laser-guided rockets useful in fight against Daesh
US 03:12
US may list tariffs on $200 billion more Chinese products: official
US 02:46
French military helicopter crashes in Abidjan: local media
Other News 01:25
3 killed, over 20 injured as blast hits public rally in Pakistan's Peshawar
Other News 00:23
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Belgium
Politics 10 July 23:42
Iran, Pakistan customs linked electronically
Business 10 July 23:31
Britain to double Western Balkans funding, security staff
Europe 10 July 22:34