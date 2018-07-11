All 11 people on board survive plane crash on Alaska mountain

The US Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 11 people after their charter plane crashed on the Prince of Wales Island near Ketchikan, Alaska, ABC News reported.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said all on board were alive, but some had been injured in the crash. The survivors were transported by helicopter to a staging area on the eastern end of the island en route to Ketchikan, where they were evaluated before being taken to Ketchikan General Hospital.

The crash site is 2,000 feet above sea level in a mountainous area.

Coast Guard commander and Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Mike Kahle praised the pilot, who had kept the 10 passengers safe while landing the aircraft in the uneven terrain. The pilot called 911 when the float equipped de Havilland Canada DHC-3T Turbo Otter seaplane crashed, and Alaska State Troopers alerted the Coast Guard about the crash at 8.50 am local time.

