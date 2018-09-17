Time magazine to be sold to the salesforce sillionaire Marc Benioff

17 September 2018 05:23 (UTC+04:00)

Time, the pre-eminent weekly newsmagazine of the 20th century, has a new owner: Marc Benioff, the billionaire co-founder of the San Francisco software company Salesforce, The New York Times reported.

Time’s current owner, the Iowa-based Meredith Corporation, announced that it had entered into what it described in a news release as “a definitive agreement” to sell the storied publication to Mr. Benioff and his wife, Lynne, for $190 million in cash.

In its statement, Meredith said that the Benioffs would be hands-off owners and made it clear that the deal had nothing to do with Salesforce.

“The Benioffs are purchasing Time personally and the transaction is unrelated to Salesforce.com, where Mr. Benioff is chairman, co-C.E.O. and founder,” Meredith said in its release. “Mr. and Mrs. Benioff will not be involved in the day-to-day operations or journalistic decisions, which will continue to be led by Time’s current executive leadership team.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
15 killed as Florence pounds US East Coast
US 01:08
Trump to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday: WSJ
US 16 September 02:39
Zarif: Negotiations with US possible only if Trump returns to JCPOA
Nuclear Program 15 September 14:33
G20 trade ministers say WTO reform 'urgent' as new Trump tariffs loom
Economy news 15 September 12:36
U.S. governor of Texas issues disaster declaration as storm approaching
US 15 September 05:29
Slow-moving Florence kills 5 while flooding Carolinas (PHOTO)
US 15 September 02:23
Latest
Mexican gov't confident of NAFTA deal by year's end
World 04:24
Worker dead after being trapped in derailed train in Manitoba
Other News 03:14
Kenyan runner eclipses marathon world record by 78 seconds
Other News 02:23
15 killed as Florence pounds US East Coast
US 01:08
Last day of "Formula-1" Singapore Grand Prix (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Other News 00:20
Egyptian archaeologists find sandstone sphinx in temple at Aswan
Arab World 16 September 23:46
India successfully tests man-portable anti-tank guided missile
Other News 16 September 22:56
Lewis Hamilton wins in Singapore with Sebastian Vettel third (PHOTO)
World 16 September 22:11
Bomb squad search car in French capital, no threat found
Europe 16 September 21:06