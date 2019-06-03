Trump announces departure of White House economic adviser

3 June 2019 06:27 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett will “shortly” leave his post, but did not provide a reason for the latest high-level departure from the administration, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.,” Trump said in a Twitter post on Sunday night as he flew to Europe for a series of state visits.

Trump thanked Hassett for his work, and called him a “true friend” in the Twitter post on Sunday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump tells Britain to 'walk away' if EU does not yield on Brexit
US 2 June 18:24
Canada may ratify new NAFTA deal by summer - Minister
World 2 June 08:07
U.S. requests visa applicants to provide social media information in security screening
US 2 June 06:45
Trump tells UK to 'walk away' if EU does not give what it wants in Brexit
US 2 June 04:16
Iranian president says talks possible only if Washington shows "respect"
Iran 2 June 02:01
Coincidence in Middle East puzzle?
Commentary 1 June 11:30
Latest
Oil prices extend drop as trade wars stoke global economic fears
Oil&Gas 05:32
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi-led coalition military parade in Aden
Arab World 04:46
Israel makes missile strike on Syrian airfield, 1 person killed
World 04:00
Google faces outage affecting YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite
World 03:13
U.S. regulators say some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts
World 02:39
Qatar says it has reservations about Arab statements on Iran
World 01:45
At least 14 died, 28 injured in car bomb explosion in southwest Syria
Arab World 00:40
Opposition conservatives prevail in Greek local election runoffs
World 2 June 23:44
Number of injured in TNT plant blasts in Russia rises to 89
Russia 2 June 23:09