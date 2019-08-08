2 killed in small plane crash in U.S. California

Two people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed at Camarillo Airport in western U.S. state of California on Wednesday, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The single engine aircraft crashed on airport property at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

"There were 2 souls on board and unfortunately both lost their lives due to the crash. All other details are under investigation," tweeted the Fire Department, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are en route to the site.

The small plane, described as an Express Series 2000, sustained heavy damage after it crashed in a grass field, local news outlet KTLA TV station reported.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news