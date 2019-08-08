2 killed in small plane crash in U.S. California

8 August 2019 04:24 (UTC+04:00)

Two people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed at Camarillo Airport in western U.S. state of California on Wednesday, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The single engine aircraft crashed on airport property at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

"There were 2 souls on board and unfortunately both lost their lives due to the crash. All other details are under investigation," tweeted the Fire Department, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are en route to the site.

The small plane, described as an Express Series 2000, sustained heavy damage after it crashed in a grass field, local news outlet KTLA TV station reported.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Despite missile tests, Pompeo hopeful North Korea talks will resume in weeks
US 7 August 23:03
USA Today HQ in Virginia evacuated amid reports of shooter in the building
US 7 August 22:42
Trump says he wants to strengthen gun background checks
US 7 August 17:55
Trump says Federal Reserve 'too proud to admit mistakes'
Other News 7 August 17:45
Former bank manager of Armenian origin admits to aiding money laundering scam in US
Armenia 7 August 17:13
Trump still wants trade deal with China: adviser
Other News 6 August 17:47
Latest
4 Chinese tourists among 7 injured in Nepal bus accident
World 05:29
Taiwan rattled by 6.0 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage
China 03:43
Samsung unveiled a new version of the Galaxy Note smartphone
World 02:42
At least 4 people died, 30 hospitalised in road accident near Russia's city of Novorossiysk
Russia 01:48
Oil dives nearly 5% to seven-month low on surprise U.S. stock build, trade war
Oil&Gas 01:21
2 killed, 10 injured in clashes near presidential palace in Yemen's Aden (UPDATED)
Arab World 00:42
79 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in China
China 7 August 23:49
Despite missile tests, Pompeo hopeful North Korea talks will resume in weeks
US 7 August 23:03
USA Today HQ in Virginia evacuated amid reports of shooter in the building
US 7 August 22:42