Trump says does not want to see a violent crackdown by China in Hong Kong

16 August 2019 07:08 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not want to see China violently suppressing protesters in Hong Kong and that President Xi Jinping could resolve the situation quickly if he met personally with protest leaders, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“I am concerned. I wouldn’t want to see a violent crackdown,” Trump told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, when asked if he was concerned about a violent crackdown in Hong Kong by the Chinese government.

