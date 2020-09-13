Pompeo says U.S. 'deeply concerned' over Turkey actions in east Med
The United States remains ‘deeply concerned’ about Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday, urging a diplomatic solution to the crisis, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“Countries in the region need to resolve disagreements including on security and energy resource and maritime issues diplomatically and peacefully,” Pompeo said in a fleeting trip to Cyprus on Saturday night, where he met with President Nicos Anastasiades.
“Increased military tensions help no one but adversaries who would like to see division in transatlantic unity,” he said.
