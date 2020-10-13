U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 7.8 mln: Johns Hopkins University
COVID-19 cases in the United States totaled 7,802,281 with 214,045 deaths on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
California has so far reported a total of 857,563 cases, the highest among all states. Texas registered 820,921, followed by Florida with 736,024. The caseload of New York state exceeded 470,000.
Other states with over 210,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Arizona, Tennessee and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.
By far, the United States remains the world's worst-hit nation, with the most cases and deaths, accounting for about one fifth of the global caseload and death toll, respectively.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: The bombing of Ganja is yet another manifestation of the ugly face of Armenian fascism
Video message of President Ilham Aliyev was presented at the opening ceremony of 71st IAC 2020 (VİDEO)
Azerbaijani ministry’s special commission assessing damage caused to Ganja by Armenia's missile strike
General Prosecutor's Office discloses number of victims as result of Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja
Azerbaijani community in France posted slogans about Armenia’s provocations, says State Committee for Diaspora Affairs
Foreign diplomats see Armenia’s war crimes committed in Azerbaijan’s Ganja with own eyes - Assistant to president
Ombudsman addresses int’l organizations via video message in connection with Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan
Armenia wants to provoke Azerbaijan into retaliation and draw CSTO into the conflict, says editor-in-chief of Day.az
The National Institute for International Education of Korea invites international students for “2021 Global Korea Scholarship