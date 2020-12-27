Shooting kills 1, injuries 5 in U.S. Massachusetts
One person was killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting on Saturday at the filming of a music video in a city in the U.S. state of Massachusetts, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Police were called to the shooting at 5:35 p.m. local time (2235 GMT) in Lynn, 6 km north of Boston. All the victims were taken to hospital, at least one of whom was in critical condition, NBC reported.
The suspects were still at large, according to police.
