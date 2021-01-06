U.S. Capitol put on lockdown as pro-Trump demonstrators storm the Capitol
The U.S. Capitol was put on lockdown on Wednesday as crowds protesting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory breached security barricades while Congress was debating the certification of his electoral win over President Donald Trump, according to Reuters eyewitnesses, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The Senate and the House, which were weighing objections to Biden’s victory, abruptly and unexpectedly recessed.
