US to purchase 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, Pfizer - Biden

The US government plans to purchase 100 million doses of novel coronavirus vaccine from Moderna and another 100 million - from Pfizer, US President Joseph Biden told reporters in the White House on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"That’s 100 million more doses of Pfizer and 100 million more doses of Moderna," Biden said. "We expect these additional 200 million doses to be delivered this summer."

In his words, the vaccines were "not in hand yet, but ordered."

"That increases the total vaccine order in the United States by 50% - from 400 million ordered to 600 million," the US leader added. "This is enough vaccine to fully vaccinate 300 Americans by the end of the summer, beginning of the fall."

Two doses of the vaccine are required to vaccinate one person. According to Biden, "it’ll be enough to fully vaccinate 300 [million] Americans to beat this pandemic.".