U.S. defense secretary to travel to Gulf countries next week
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait next week, the Pentagon said on Friday, in a "thank you" tour for allies and troops that helped in the massive U.S.-led airlift from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Austin planned to leave on Sunday and meet with regional officials as well as U.S. service members and other government staff.
"Throughout his trip, Secretary Austin will meet with regional partners and thank them for their cooperation with the United States as we evacuated Americans, Afghans and citizens from other nations from Afghanistan," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who claimed country’s 12th gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
First pharmaceutical plant producing infusion solutions and injections in ampoules to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services talks importance of Iraqi market
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for another residential complex in Sumgayit as part of preferential housing project (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends launches Azmonbat enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (PHOTO)