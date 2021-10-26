6 injured, including officer, in Idaho mall shooting
Police in Boise, Idaho, said Monday that five people and a police officer have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They say one person is in custody, Trend reports citing NJ.
Police on Twitter said they are working their way through each business at the mall, but don’t have information indicating additional threats.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.
Police were interviewing dozens of people outside the entrance to Macy’s, one of five large department stores at the mall that has 153 stores in all.
Police are also investigating what appears to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the mall.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian Rai 1 TV channel on October 26, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on October 26, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Modernization of our country, fight against unpleasant situations must reach a completely new level - President Ilham Aliyev
After 27 years, we ended the occupation and expelled the enemy from our land - Azerbaijani president
After Gubadli, we continued our victory march with dignity and raised our national flag in Shusha - President Aliyev
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Gubadli district on her Instagram page (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with general public of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of new complex of SBS military unit in Gubadli distict (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend groundbreaking ceremony for Khanlig-Gubadli road (PHOTO/VIDEO)