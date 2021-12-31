US Air Force plane gathered intelligence over eastern Ukraine

A US Air Force spy plane on Thursday conducted a flight over eastern Ukraine, Trend reports citing TASS.

The plane was on a mission to collect intelligence about the military situation on the ground, the report said. It was the second such mission this week and it took place on the day when Russian and US presidents President Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held talks by phone, CNN reported, citing sources.

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences.