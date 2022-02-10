Biden, Saudi king discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen

U.S. President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies and developments in the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen, during a phone call on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The two leaders committed to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies", the White House said in a statement.

Salman also spoke about maintaining balance and stability in the oil markets and emphasized on the need to maintain the OPEC+ supply agreement, state news agency SPA said.

The White House said that on the call, Biden also repeated the commitment of the United States to support Saudi Arabia in defending itself against attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, the White House said.

Biden also briefed Salman on international talks to "re-establish constraints on Iran's nuclear program," the White House said.

Salman told Biden that Saudi Arabia wanted there to be a "political resolution" in Yemen, SPA said.