Biden will address situation on ground in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will not make any new policy announcements during his update on Ukraine on Tuesday, the White House said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“He will speak about the situation on the ground, the steps we have taken, the actions we are prepared to take, what’s at stake for the U.S. and the world and how this may impact us at home,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
