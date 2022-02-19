Biden to hold virtual talks with G7 leaders on Ukraine: White House
US President Joe Biden will participate in virtual discussions with G7 leaders during a meeting on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday, Trend reports.
"And on Thursday the President will participate in a virtual G7 Leaders Meeting to discuss the ongoing situation with regard to Russia and Ukraine and priorities of the German G7 Presidency this year," Psaki said during a White House press briefing.
