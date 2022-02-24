Biden will address people of US on situation around Ukraine
Putin has chosen a war that will lead to catastrophic loss of life and suffering, US Presidetn Joe Biden said, Trend reports citing TASS.
The United States, its allies and partners will give a unified and decisive response to Russia's actions, the US President said in a statement.
Biden will deliver an address to the Americans on Thursday announcing the measures the US, its allies and partners will take in connection with the special military operation announced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
