5 arrested for deadly shooting at largest shopping center in U.S.

Five people were arrested on Saturday in connection with a deadly shooting inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, the U.S. state of Minnesota, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two 18-year-old men and three 17-year-old boys were taken into custody after police executed a search warrant, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters.

"I'm fairly confident we do have the person responsible for murdering the victim in custody," Hodges said.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot on Friday evening inside Nordstrom, a department store, at the Mall of America, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in the United States.

Officers responded to the sounds of gunshots coming from the first floor of Nordstrom and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.