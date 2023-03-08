US safety board opens probe into Norfolk Southern after derailments

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday announced a wide-ranging investigation into Norfolk Southern's (NSC.N) safety practices and culture after recent derailments and urged the railroad to take steps to improve safety, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Norfolk Southern has been under fire after several derailments of its trains, particularly one on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio that caused cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals to spill and catch fire.

"Given the number and significance of recent Norfolk Southern accidents, the NTSB also urges the company to take immediate action today to review and assess its safety practices, with the input of employees and others, and implement necessary changes to improve safety," the NTSB said in announcing what it called a special investigation.

The NTSB, Federal Railroad Administration and Occupational Safety and Health Administration earlier on Tuesday said they were investigating the death of a Norfolk Southern conductor in Cleveland.