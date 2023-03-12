Musk lets in possibility of buying bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank

US businessman and billionaire Elon Musk has posted a twit assuming the possibility of buying the bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Trend reports citing TASS.

"I think Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank," one of the users tweeted. "I’m open to the idea," Musk replied in a comment.

On Friday, the California Department of Financial Protection announced the bankruptcy of SVB, one of the largest banks in the United States. This became the largest bankruptcy of a US bank since times of the 2008 financial crisis, CNN TV Channel said earlier.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was appointed as the receiver for Silicon Valley Bank.