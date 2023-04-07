Biden tried to ‘gaslight’ Americans by its report on Afghanistan — Trump's spokesman

The administration of US President Joe Biden tried to ‘gaslight the American people’ by publishing its report on US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, former US President Donald Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung has said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Biden and his administration are trying to gaslight the American people for their disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan that directly led to American deaths and emboldened the terrorists," Cheung told the Daily Caller news portal. "The world has become a more dangerous place under Joe Biden."

In turn, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Republican Michael McCaul, described the report’s conclusions as ‘disgraceful and insulting.’

"President Biden made the decision to withdraw and even picked the exact date; he is responsible for the massive failures in planning and execution," he said in a statement. "Congress must be given access to the full and complete record of documents from the withdrawal in order to get the answers on why the withdrawal was such a disaster."

The report, released on Thursday, says the administration of former US President Donald Trump drafted no clear plan for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and is therefore responsible for mistakes committed by his successor Joe Biden in 2021. In the White House’s opinion, further presence of US troops in Afghanistan would not change the situation in any way, so their withdrawal was imminent.