There have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, 290,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 143 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the country so far this season, according to the CDC.

Nearly 2,000 people were hospitalized with flu in the latest week ending April 15, CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine as long as flu activity continues.