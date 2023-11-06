Netanyahu, Biden discuss situation in Gaza Strip on phone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation, the White House press service says, Trend reports.

It is reported that the parties discussed developments in the Gaza Strip.

US and Israeli leaders have held at least nine phone calls over the past few weeks regarding escalating tensions in the Middle East.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.