Police in Azerbaijan finds munitions in car detained in Jabrayil

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The officers of Jabrayil District Police Department stopped Mercedes car driven by resident of Gubadly district R.Huseynov on November 15, at about 17:00 (GMT +4), at commandant post set up in the entrance to the district, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, during the car’s inspection, an iron box containing 10 units of fuses for hand grenades was found.

Huseynov was detained by the police officers.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact under Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, components for them, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.