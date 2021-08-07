Forces of Azerbaijani ESM continues to successfully fight fires in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

Trend:

The fire and rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, which are in brotherly Turkey in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, are successfully continuing operations to extinguish fires, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzoyev, who heads the ministry's forces in Turkey, met with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli at the Crisis Management Center in Marmaris. Other officials also attended the meeting.

Mirzoyev noted that the fire and rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan arrived in britherly Turkey on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev. He spoke in detail about the work of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in extinguishing fires.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli highly appreciated the work of Azerbaijani firefighters and once again thanked President Ilham Aliyev and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan for their support and assistance.

The meeting discussed the steps to be taken to combat fires more effectively, and a detailed exchange of views took place.

In the next few hours, another group of fire and rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to the britherly country, will be connected to extinguish the fires. The fourth group, sent by plane last night, has already begun work.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations forces continues to protect the strategically important thermal power plants Kemerkoy and Yenikoy in the Mugla province.