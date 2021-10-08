Azerbaijani wrestler becomes world champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.8

Trend:

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Rafig Huseynov took first place at the World Championship, which is being held in Oslo, Norway.

The Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation told Trend that the athlete performing in the weight category of 82 kg went against Turkey's Burkhan Akbudak in the final battle.

Bronze medalist of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 Rafig Huseynov, having defeated his opponent with a score of 2: 1, became the world champion for the first time in his career.