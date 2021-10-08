Azerbaijani wrestler becomes world champion
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.8
Trend:
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Rafig Huseynov took first place at the World Championship, which is being held in Oslo, Norway.
The Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation told Trend that the athlete performing in the weight category of 82 kg went against Turkey's Burkhan Akbudak in the final battle.
Bronze medalist of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 Rafig Huseynov, having defeated his opponent with a score of 2: 1, became the world champion for the first time in his career.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev's address on occasion of Hadrut liberation on October 9, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Information and Social Development Minister meets with intelligentsia reps, members of Public Council of W Kazakhstan
German ambassador expresses hope that war and destruction in Azerbaijan's Ganja will remain thing of the past
New private sector led growth model can help Azerbaijan diversify its economy – IFC regional manager (Exclusive)