BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Lufthansa Airline directed its aircraft, which operated flight DLH-646 on the Frankfurt-Astana route, to the alternate airfield - Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports citing the press service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The reason was the difficult weather conditions at the destination airport.

The Airbus A330 aircraft landed safely at the Baku airport at 20:50 local time.