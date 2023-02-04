Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Internationally acclaimed travelers take city tour in Shusha (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 4 February 2023 14:28 (UTC +04:00)
Nazrin Babayeva
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 4. The delegation, consisting of 30 international travelers, took a city tour in Shusha, Trend reports from the scene.

The travelers observed the peaceful protest of Azerbaijani NGOs on the Lachin-Khankendi road, visited the world-renowned Jidir Duzu, the executive power building, took pictures on the city's central square, where the busts of Azerbaijan's prominent cultural figures Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, subjected to Armenian vandalism, are located.

The visitors were told about the barbaric attitude of the Armenian occupants toward the monuments of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

Then the delegation members viewed other cultural monuments subjected to Armenian aggression during the thirty-year occupation, as well as got acquainted with the reconstruction work carried out here.

The delegation includes representatives of the tourist elite from 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.

