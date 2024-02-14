Azerbaijan's ADA University talks of ethnic cleansing by Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan's ADA University has held a roundtable discussion, organised by IDD, themed "Killing and expelling: the Practice of Ethnic Cleansing by Armenia (1918-1921; 1987-1991) organised by IDD, Trend reports.

Maxime Gauin, a research fellow at ADA University's Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD), moderated the conversation.

During his lecture, he described Armenia's historical practice of ethnic cleansing.

Gauin focused on events from 1918 to 1921 and 1987 to 1991, noting that Armenian nationalists committed ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis on a smaller scale in previous years.

Gauin cited historical materials, records, and testimonials from a variety of people as proof of Armenian hostility, including Russian and French officers, Armenians, and UK intelligence officials.

"For Armenia, it's necessary to honestly look at its history and avoid creating a false narrative, both within the country and beyond, where Armenians regularly depict themselves as victims," he said.

Zivar Aliyeva and Namig Muradov, Azerbaijanis displaced from Kapan by Armenians in 1988, joined the roundtable discussion to share their painful experiences and perspectives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel