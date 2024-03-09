Different countries should unite efforts to combat Islamophobia - UK expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Different countries should unite efforts to successfully combat Islamophobia, the UK expert James Charles Lawrence Wolfreys told Trend on the sidelines of the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024.

“Those who seek to counteract Islamophobia should study the experience of different countries in this area. Conferences like this are of particular importance, providing the necessary platform for the exchange of such experience,” Wolfreys said.

According to him, Islamophobia manifests itself differently in different countries, but there are similar dynamics of stigmatization and demands for surveillance across societies.

“For example, people in France try to force the public to be vigilant towards Muslims, and specifically raise suspicions about the connection of the Muslim community with terrorism. Recently similar measures have been taken in the UK,” he added.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024 dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interfaith Forum and the Baku Initiative Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel