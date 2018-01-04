SOCAR to expand filling stations’ network in Romania

4 January 2018 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR plans to increase the number of its gas filling stations in Romania, Romanian media reported Jan.4.

Reportedly, the new 38th gas filling station under the brand name of SOCAR will be opened in Romania’s Satu Mare city.

“SOCAR has already submitted the necessary documents to Satu Mare City Hall. It is planned to build the filling station on the way out of the city towards Petea. SOCAR has already purchased a land plot covering an area of 5,400 square meters. The filling station will have three MPD pumps. It is also planned to have a fast food restaurant, a parking lot and a consumer goods store there,” said the report.

The project for construction of gas filling stations is a part of SOCAR’s strategy for developing its filling stations’ network in the areas of heavy traffic. The first phase of public debates on issuing permission for construction of the filling station will be held in Satu Mare City Hall Jan.8.

Currently, SOCAR has filling stations in 18 regions of Romania.

SOCAR is the sole producer of petroleum products in Azerbaijan. The company also has filling stations in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland.

