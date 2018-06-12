Poroshenko to attend TANAP's launch

12 June 2018 01:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will pay a working visit to the Republic of Turkey on June 12, Ukrainian media reported.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, the purpose of the visit is Poroshenko's participation in the ceremony of launching the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline from Azerbaijan to Turkey (TANAP).

"The visit is carried out at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The program of the visit provides a number of bilateral meetings between the Ukrainian president and the leaders of foreign states," the press service said.

