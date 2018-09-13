Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov to attend German-Azerbaijani Business Forum Energy and ICT in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

The Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Mr Parviz Shahbazov will deliver a speech at the official opening of the German-Azerbaijani Business Forum “Energy and ICT in Azerbaijan”, to be held on 9 October 2018 in Baku. In addition, Mr Keith Martin, CCO of Uniper SE and Mr Elshad Nassirov, Vice President for Investments and Marketing at SOCAR will address the participants as keynote speakers of the Forum.

The German-Azerbaijani Business Forum “Energy and ICT in Azerbaijan” will take place on 9 October 2018 at Fairmont Hotel Baku. This business event is expected to welcome high-level representatives of the Azerbaijani government and business community, including numerous (Deputy) Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the representative of the German Eastern Business Association as well as the Directors/CEOs of leading German companies in Azerbaijan.

In addition to the Impulse dedicated to the business climate and current projects in Azerbaijan, the programme of the event also entails parallel discussions focusing on innovation in the Energy sector and ICT as a driving force for economic reforms in Azerbaijan.

The German-Azerbaijani Business Forum “Energy and ICT in Azerbaijan” aims to present projects, proposals and needs of German and Azerbaijani companies and to identify current opportunities for cooperation. The main focus of the Forum will be on reforms and perspectives for partnership in the Energy and ICT sectors. The Forum is organised by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) in cooperation with the German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss – Osteuropaverein der Deutschen Wirtschaft e.V.). Participation in the Forum is free of charge and the registration deadline is 1 October 2018.

For more information and registration: https://www.ahk-baku.de/en/events/event-details/germanazerbaijani-business-forum-2018-on-energy-and-ict-in-azerbaijan/.

Contact Person for Forum: Mr Murad Jalalov

E-mail: mail@ahk-baku.de

Tel: +99412 497 63 06/07

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news