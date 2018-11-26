People with disabilities receive assistance from Bakcell in finding job (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has taken an active part in at the job fair, held within the frames of the Enhancing Employability Skills of People with Disabilities project.

This programme is part of BP and its co-venturer’s social investment portfolio and is being implemented by the British Council Azerbaijan with the support of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. The project aims to increase employability prospects and the skills of people with disabilities living in Baku, Azerbaijan. This is achieved by enhancing the English language, computer and soft skills of the selected project participants. The main target is to make young people with disabilities more employable equipping them with skills necessary for the world of work.

During the event Bakcell representatives have provided extensive information about the job openings and internship opportunities at the company’s sales and marketing departments, and held job interviews with the potential candidates.

Well-known for its large-scale corporate social responsibility activities, Bakcell keeps the education and professional development of Azerbaijani youth in a constant spotlight, and contributes largely to increasing the employment rate among the young specialists and people from economically disadvantaged families and other sensitive groups of population. As a part of this activity, last year, Bakcell together with the British Embassy in Azerbaijan have supported a conference on enhancing employability prospects for people with disabilities, organized by the British Council. The event has drawn the attention of business companies to the issue of employment of people with disabilities and relevant steps that shall be made towards raising awareness on the matter as well as increasing employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Azerbaijan.

It should be also noted that earlier this year Bakcell and the Center for Social and Social-Psychological Studies (CSPS) have announced the launch of a new social project. This project focused on creation of the "Web-portal for developing Social Entrepreneurship skills among vulnerable groups of population”. The main goal of the project is to create opportunities for socially disadvantaged individuals with entrepreneurial and practical skills to find a job or offer their services and products by creating and promoting their profiles at a website that will eventually help improve their economic conditions and integrate to society. Thus, http://www.destekolaq.az/ website created within the frames of this project has also been presented at the job fair. Project representatives have provided the participants of the fair with information about the newly created website.

Bakcell will continue its successful activities, aimed at supporting younger generation in their education and career building, thus contributing to bright future of Azerbaijani youth.

