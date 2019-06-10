Grain harvesting underway in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Grain harvesting is underway in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 10.

Grain has been sown at 1,009,139.8 hectares of land in the country this year, of which 677,793 hectares accounted for wheat and 331,346.8 hectares – for barley.

According to the information as of June 8, grain was harvested on the territory stretching over 147,489 hectares in Azerbaijan, including barley - at 144,499.5 hectares and wheat – at 2,990.2 hectares.

In general, 436,570.5 tons of grain were harvested in the country, the average yield per hectare was 29.6 centners.

Barley harvesting is under completion in Kurdamir district. Barley was harvested at 27,960 hectares out of a total area of 29,926 hectares.

Barley yield in the district has reached 33.3 centners per hectare.

Big volumes of barley were harvested in Neftchala, Sheki, Bilasuvar and Sabairabad districts:

District Area of barley, hectare Harvested area, hectare Yield, centners per hectare Neftchala 31,404 22,670 23.1 Sheki 21,626,3 9,600 34 Bilasuvar 14,900 11,350 29 Sabirabad 9,600 7,500 38.8

Barley is being harvested in other districts on schedule.

Some 1,340 combine harvesters were used in grain harvesting in the country, 506 of which are combines that are on the balance sheet of Agroleasing OJSC.

Other barley harvesters belong to individuals and legal entities.

Agroleasing’s combines harvested grain at 61,695 hectares, while combines of individuals and legal entities – at 85,794 hectares.

