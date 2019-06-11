Azerbaijani minister: transport sector to continue rapid growth (PHOTO)

11 June 2019 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The 18th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition opened in Baku, Trend reports from the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ramin Guluzade, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, informed the participants about the measures being taken in the country for developing the transport sector.

He noted that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the development of the non-oil sector of the economy, adding that transport and logistics are among the important areas of this process.

Moreover, their development contributes, among other things, to the development of all other sectors of the economy, the development of private entrepreneurship, especially small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the improvement of the quality of life.

In turn, the regional director of ITE Group Edward Strawn noted that 75 companies from 10 countries are taking part in the exhibition, with one third of them participating for the first time.

The exhibition will continue until June 13.

