Minister: Azerbaijan can use Montenegro’s experience in alternative energy

25 June 2019 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan can use Montenegro's experience in alternative energy sector, the development of this area is attractive for our country, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said at the Azerbaijan-Montenegro business forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that currently there is noticeable activity in this sector between the two countries.

"Our countries have a serious potential for cooperation, but today it is not fully in demand, we need to expand bilateral partnership in many areas of trade, economy, transport and so on," Babayev said.

Azerbaijani companies will to gain access to the markets of Europe and the Balkan countries through Montenegro, the minister said.

"Business relations between the two countries have been noticeably active recently, there are joint projects. There is a serious potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro. But it is not fully implemented, therefore we need to expand bilateral partnership in many areas," he added.

However, according to the minister, good political relations provide the basis for expanding economic cooperation.

Since 2018, trade between the two countries has increased significantly, Babayev said.

Azerbaijan has invested in the construction of a large tourist center in Montenegro and implements other projects, in particular in the fields of traditional and alternative energy and the transport sector.

The Azerbaijani minister invited Montenegrin businessmen to invest in Azerbaijan, in particular, in agriculture, industry, etc.

The forum is attended by 150 companies from both countries.

---

