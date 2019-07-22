Privatization of state properties underway in Azerbaijan

22 July 2019 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues will hold another auction on privatization of 87 state properties on August 20, Trend reports referring to the committee on July 22.

Some 37 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 15 joint-stock companies, 12 non-residential areas, five unfinished buildings and 18 vehicles will be put up for auction.

Most of the state properties will be privatized with land plots. Among them are trade enterprises, service enterprises and non-residential buildings. Seven non-residential areas are located in Baku, the rest in Sumgait, Shirvan, Agdash, Dashkasan and Barda.

Nissan, Kia, Chevrolet, Hyundai and other cars produced in 1990-2009 will be put up for auction.

Those wishing to take part in the auction must be registered online and make a prepayment of 10 percent of the starting price of the selected state property.

